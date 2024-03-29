Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 203 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.4% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 64,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

Shares of PG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,191,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,833,763. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $163.14. The firm has a market cap of $381.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.42 and its 200 day moving average is $152.16.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

