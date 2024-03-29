Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Sells 41 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.76.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,108,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.