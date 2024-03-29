BRP Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1545 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.

BRP has increased its dividend payment by an average of 67.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of DOOO opened at $67.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.12. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in BRP during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in BRP by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BRP in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOOO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.88.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

