BRP Inc. (DOO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

BRP Stock Up 5.4 %

TSE:DOO opened at C$90.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$93.15. BRP has a 52-week low of C$77.42 and a 52-week high of C$122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of C$3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOO shares. National Bankshares cut their price target on BRP from C$107.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. CIBC cut their price target on BRP from C$138.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on BRP from C$128.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on BRP from C$126.00 to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$104.62.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

