Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Buys New Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LHX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,776. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.22. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 72.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

