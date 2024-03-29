Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,155 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,203,000 after purchasing an additional 50,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,521,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,801,000 after purchasing an additional 65,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,690,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,154,000 after buying an additional 470,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 328.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,681,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,722,000 after buying an additional 2,056,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,078,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,732,000 after buying an additional 167,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,501 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $170,708.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $710,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $170,708.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBU shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Bank System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Community Bank System Price Performance

Shares of Community Bank System stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.03. The stock had a trading volume of 391,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,515. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $55.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.15%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Stories

