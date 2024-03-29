Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780,743 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,386,000 after buying an additional 1,368,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,779,000 after buying an additional 867,628 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.08. 28,296,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,563,990. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average of $39.14.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

