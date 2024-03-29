Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 1,500 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Corning were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. 3,939,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,914,427. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Corning’s payout ratio is 167.16%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

