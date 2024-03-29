Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 2,876 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.15. 7,579,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,365,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.77. The firm has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

