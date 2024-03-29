BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Receives “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $110.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $102.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.07. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. FMR LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,280,000 after purchasing an additional 32,664 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,621,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 100.5% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 59.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 702,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,271,000 after acquiring an additional 262,722 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.