C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $76.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $69.11 and a 1-year high of $106.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

