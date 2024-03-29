Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $84.70 and last traded at $85.41. 115,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 441,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Camtek Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,067,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,405,000 after purchasing an additional 782,958 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the third quarter worth about $21,162,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Camtek by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 202,935 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,093,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Featured Stories

