Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$184.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$173.00 to C$184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNR. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$179.43.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CNR opened at C$178.37 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$143.13 and a 52-week high of C$181.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$173.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$161.83. The stock has a market cap of C$114.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.38 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0022696 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$168.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,010,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.