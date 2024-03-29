Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Short Interest Update

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,420,000 shares, an increase of 229.2% from the February 29th total of 32,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.7 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,002,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.51.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.13. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.774 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.25%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

