Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 10,708,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 17,129,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

GOEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Canoo in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $149.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,036,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 904,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,750,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,342,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Canoo by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,297,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter worth about $2,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

