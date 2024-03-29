Caprock Group LLC Acquires 1,417 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $230,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,460 shares of company stock worth $4,759,945 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.2 %

BSX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.49. 6,533,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,227,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

