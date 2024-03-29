Caprock Group LLC Acquires 535 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 48,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,618,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,896,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.01. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

