Caprock Group LLC Buys 173 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $410.74. 1,426,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,207. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $380.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.52. The company has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

