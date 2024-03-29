Caprock Group LLC Buys 8,347 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,658 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,291,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,738,000 after acquiring an additional 872,492 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,869,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,111,000 after acquiring an additional 718,292 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.35. 11,319,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,848,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.18. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

