Caprock Group LLC Grows Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,917,000 after buying an additional 5,693,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,532,290,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,484,000 after buying an additional 889,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,380,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,043,000 after buying an additional 315,808 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,226. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.