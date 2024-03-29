Caprock Group LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.41.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UBER traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $76.99. 13,421,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,826,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a PE ratio of 89.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

