Caprock Group LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,319 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 56,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Intel by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 82,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $44.17. 54,204,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,195,528. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.03. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.75 billion, a PE ratio of 113.26, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

