Caprock Group LLC Has $2 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 111,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPS traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,197,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,311. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.64 and its 200-day moving average is $152.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

