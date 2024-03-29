Caprock Group LLC Purchases 101,064 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 291.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 101,064 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 3.1% of Caprock Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $48,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 26,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total transaction of $374,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total value of $374,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,504,435 shares of company stock worth $703,629,367 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $8.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $485.58. 15,212,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,086,339. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $467.03 and its 200-day moving average is $376.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.54 and a 12-month high of $523.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

