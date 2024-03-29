Caprock Group LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3,447,500.0% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 241,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,595,000 after acquiring an additional 241,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,226,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,000 shares of company stock worth $26,368,640. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.89. The company had a trading volume of 21,047,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,482,330. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $122.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MU

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.