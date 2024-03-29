Caprock Group LLC Raises Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,518,000 after acquiring an additional 166,628 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,280,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,114. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

