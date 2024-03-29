Caprock Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Caprock Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after acquiring an additional 318,692 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,586,000 after acquiring an additional 80,145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $524.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,226. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $368.39 and a 52-week high of $536.63. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.19.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

