Caprock Group LLC Sells 89 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $205.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,594,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,256. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The company has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.