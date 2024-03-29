Caprock Group LLC Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Caprock Group LLC cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,348 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $190,270,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $147,125,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $91.39. 6,784,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,835,503. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.