Cardano Price Tops $0.65 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00000937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $23.15 billion and approximately $529.95 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,490.32 or 0.05025875 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00076394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00018161 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010046 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00017890 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,742,818,379 coins and its circulating supply is 35,585,376,109 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

