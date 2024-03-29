CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Raised to $85.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised CarMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.42.

Get CarMax alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CarMax

CarMax Trading Up 0.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:KMX opened at $87.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. CarMax has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $88.22.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,901. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,222,000 after purchasing an additional 222,132 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in CarMax by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.