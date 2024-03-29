CashBackPro (CBP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.68 Billion

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $1.68 billion and approximately $3.33 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for about $18.65 or 0.00026826 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00015898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00014234 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,481.14 or 0.99960348 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.23 or 0.00141327 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,253 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 18.33065531 USD and is down -3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,265,306.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.