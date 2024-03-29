cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 395,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 290,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

cbdMD Trading Down 7.9 %

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 87.07% and a negative return on equity of 118.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in cbdMD by 49.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in cbdMD by 68.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,470 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in cbdMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in cbdMD by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 139,081 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in cbdMD during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, hempMD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, drink mixes, and sleep, focus, and calming aids.

