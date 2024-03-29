Celestia (TIA) Price Tops $14.90 on Major Exchanges

Celestia (TIA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $2.10 billion and $225.66 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celestia token can currently be bought for approximately $14.90 or 0.00021440 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Celestia has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,032,876,712 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,032,657,534.246459 with 173,701,061.996459 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 14.39205593 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $138,584,405.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

