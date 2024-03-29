Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1344 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Cementos Argos Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CMTOY opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. Cementos Argos has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23.
Cementos Argos Company Profile
