Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1344 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Cementos Argos Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CMTOY opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. Cementos Argos has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23.

Cementos Argos Company Profile

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

