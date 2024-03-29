Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Cemtrex Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of CETX opened at $4.19 on Monday. Cemtrex has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 million. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 56.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.99) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cemtrex will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cemtrex
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.
