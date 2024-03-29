Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CETX opened at $4.19 on Monday. Cemtrex has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 million. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 56.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.99) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cemtrex will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.42% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

