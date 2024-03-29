Centrifuge (CFG) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $56.51 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001357 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 544,196,631 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 544,169,924 with 488,316,637 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 1.00196255 USD and is down -3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $10,019,488.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

