Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSMGW) Short Interest Update

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSMGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the February 29th total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Cheer Stock Performance
NASDAQ GSMGW remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,550. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Cheer has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
About Cheer
