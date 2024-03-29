Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSMGW) Short Interest Update

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSMGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the February 29th total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Cheer Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSMGW remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,550. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Cheer has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

About Cheer

Cheer Holding, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

