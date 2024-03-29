Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $158.19 and last traded at $157.74. Approximately 8,331,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 8,810,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.35.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

The stock has a market cap of $292.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

