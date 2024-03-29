Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires 146 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $444.01. 36,839,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,533,704. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $433.84 and a 200 day moving average of $399.66.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.