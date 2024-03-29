Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 448 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $4,328,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 12.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $1,244,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 23.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of AB traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 230,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 132.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

