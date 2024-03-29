Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,000 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $727,713,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $273,243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $137,546,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,104 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.71. The stock had a trading volume of 786,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,102. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNI

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.