Chilton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.9 %

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.76 and its 200 day moving average is $214.22. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.75.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

