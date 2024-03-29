Chilton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Getty Realty by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.35. 452,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,574. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $36.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $45.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTY. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd.

Getty Realty Profile

Further Reading

