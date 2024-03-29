Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $421,000 Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,211,000 after buying an additional 2,121,211 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,089.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,384 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,092,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.57 and its 200 day moving average is $61.93. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile



Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

See Also

