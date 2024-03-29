Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $983,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $36,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,459,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,994. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.06.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.94%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

