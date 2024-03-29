Chilton Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $910,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in RTX by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.53. 10,700,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,932,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.52. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.