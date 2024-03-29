Chilton Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,326,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,981,812. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business's revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

