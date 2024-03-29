Chilton Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,967,000 after buying an additional 73,117 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,043,000 after acquiring an additional 364,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 455,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 189,931 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.22. 108,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,090. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

