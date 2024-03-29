Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 350 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,232,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

